Four people rescued from rubble 72 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye

Four people were rescued from the debris of a destroyed apartment building in Hatay province 72 hours after devastating quakes hit southern Türkiye.

Five-year-old Hazal and her mother Betul Guner were rescued by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation search and rescue teams in central Antakya district.





The teams also saved a father and his daughter from the same rubble.





Four injured people were taken to nearby hospitals.





At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency AFAD said on Wednesday night.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces.



