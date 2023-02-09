|
News

Four people rescued from rubble 72 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye

5-year-old Hazal and her mother Betul, as well as a father and his daughter were saved from debris of same building in southern Hatay province

14:44 . 9/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

Four people were rescued from the debris of a destroyed apartment building in Hatay province 72 hours after devastating quakes hit southern Türkiye.

Five-year-old Hazal and her mother Betul Guner were rescued by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation search and rescue teams in central Antakya district.


The teams also saved a father and his daughter from the same rubble.


Four injured people were taken to nearby hospitals.


At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency AFAD said on Wednesday night.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

#Türkiye
#Earthquake
#Kahramanmaras
#Syria
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Four people rescued from rubble 72 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye
‘Victorious Ukraine will become EU member’: Zelenskyy
‘Impact area of earthquakes in Türkiye is twice total area of Lebanon’: Geologist
'No doubt' Türkiye will cope with consequences of deadly earthquakes: Kremlin
Türkiye quakes not just one of country's largest but also world's, says seismologist
Baby born under earthquake rubble named Aya by hospital staff in Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.