Four-year-old girl rescued from rubble 33 hours after quake hit southern Türkiye

Gul Inal removed from 1st floor of 3-story building

10:50 . 8/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
A 4-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble Tuesday, 33 hours after earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.


Gul Inal was removed from the first floor of a three-story building in Hatay province by Türkiye Rail System Vehicles Industry Inc. (TURASAS) teams sent from central Eskisehir province.


Footage showed the joy of Gul’s relatives when she was pulled from the rubble and handed to medical teams.


At least 3,703 people were killed and 22,168 injured in 10 provinces after two strong earthquakes of 7.7- and 7.6-magnitudes hit the region Monday.

