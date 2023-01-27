France, Iraq sign strategic partnership treaty

France and Iraq signed a strategic partnership treaty, the French presidency announced on Friday.





Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited France on Jan. 26-27, where he met President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement by the Elysee Palace.





"A strategic partnership treaty was signed to strengthen bilateral relations and establish a formal and permanent framework for the diversified and comprehensive relationship in various areas of cooperation," the statement said.





Al-Sudani and Macron discussed the developments in Ukraine and condemned the attacks targeting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



