France, Iraq sign strategic partnership treaty

Paris, Bagdad vow to strengthen bilateral relations, French presidency says

16:17 . 27/01/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

France and Iraq signed a strategic partnership treaty, the French presidency announced on Friday.


Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited France on Jan. 26-27, where he met President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement by the Elysee Palace.


"A strategic partnership treaty was signed to strengthen bilateral relations and establish a formal and permanent framework for the diversified and comprehensive relationship in various areas of cooperation," the statement said.


Al-Sudani and Macron discussed the developments in Ukraine and condemned the attacks targeting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.


Macron also guaranteed France's support for countering Daesh/ISIS terrorism as long as Bagdad seeks it, according to the statement.

