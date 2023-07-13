|
News

France's Macron expresses support for Ukraine's NATO membership

'In those uncertain times, a strong message should be delivered to Russia,' says French president

10:49 - 13/07/2023 Perşembe
AA
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed support for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"The most direct path was open for Ukraine, which will join NATO when the circumstances are available," Macron said in a news conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"In those uncertain times, a strong message should be delivered to Russia," he said.

"Russia will neither divide, nor exhaust NATO partners," he added.

Macron in this context ensured that support for Ukraine will continue until the Russian aggression ends.

"I decided to go further and deliver to Ukraine SCALP cruise missiles," the French president added. "We must show collectively that time is now in favor of Ukraine."

The two-day NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital ended Wednesday with a promise of strong support for Ukraine in its war against Russia which has surpassed 500 days.

#macron
#NATO
#Russia
#Ukraine
7 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Türkiye 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq