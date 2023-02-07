French president voices condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of powerful deadly earthquakes in the country's southern region.





In a phone call with Erdogan, Macron expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes and wished recovery to the injured, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.





At least 1,541 people were killed and 9,733 others injured in 10 provinces when two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to official figures.





Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.



