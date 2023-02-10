French rescue team in search of survivors in quake-hit Türkiye

French rescue teams are in quake-hit Türkiye to save the victims from rubbles.





The leader of the international rescue team coming from France, Pompiers de l'Urgence Internationale, Philippe Besson, told Anadolu Agency that he leads a team of rescuers and firefighters who are volunteers.





"We also have three search and rescue dogs to search for victims who are buried under the rubble of the earthquake," he explained.





Besson described the situation as "catastrophic," noting that "two highly violent earthquakes which caused damage in very important areas generate difficulties in mobilizing all the rescue teams in extreme winter conditions."





The chief rescuer also added that the situation is "extremely difficult for the population, for the victims, for the rescuers who have to deploy on the roads in snow, and in the cold."





"As soon as we arrived, we were engaged by AFAD is very important and urgent rubble in the city center, near the mosque," Besson continued.





"We worked by rapidly deploying the dogs to better locate the victims. We rescued two survivors, thanks to the dogs' and rescuers' help, who took out a little 11-year-old girl, and a 62-year-old woman, each buried under different areas of rubble," he said.





Besson also deplored taking out the bodies of deceased victims.





"We planned to stay at least 10 days, so until Feb. 16," the rescuer said when asked about the operation.





"Depending on the situation and the request of the authorities, of AFAD, of the Turkish government, if they need our support for other actions, we're ready," he ensured.





Besson thanked the Turkish population for showing hospitality.





"We were warmly welcomed by the Turkish population who welcomed the French rescuers with a lot of solidarity and support," the chief rescuer said.





"We're aware of their pain of losing their families, their loved ones, their children, their homes. But they're here with us, next to us. They guide us. They help us. They also provide support and food. We're very touched by the Turkish nation's attitude," Besson added.





Over 18,900 people were killed and some 75,523 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, according to the latest official figures.





Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck Kahramanmaras and surrounding provinces, followed by a 7.6 quake about nine hours later.



