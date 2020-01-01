Germany to host follow-up conference on Libya next month

Germany will host next month a follow-up conference for Libya peace talks, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Maas said Berlin Conference on Libya has been successful with agreement on new steps to support cease-fire and observe arms embargo.

He said: “We have decided to gather a follow-up conference early February at the level of foreign ministers.”

Efforts would now focus on achieving a permanent cease-fire in Libya, Maas added.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya’s legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But talks last week for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.