Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued alive from rubble after Türkiye quakes

31-year-old Ghanaian international 'pulled from wreckage with injuries,' says Hatayspor club's deputy chairman

12:43 . 7/02/2023 Salı
Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been rescued alive from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, one of several regions hit in Monday’s deadly earthquakes.

The 31-year-old was “pulled from the wreckage with injuries,” according to Mustafa Ozat, deputy chairman of Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor.


Taner Savut, the club’s sporting director, is still trapped, Ozat told Anadolu.


Ghana international winger Atsu, who joined Hatayspor last year, previously played for several European teams such as Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, as well as Portuguese club Porto.


Many of his previous clubs posted messages of support and prayers after the midfielder went missing.


Over 3,380 people have been killed and more than 20,420 injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted its southern parts on Monday, according to latest official figures.


All sports activities have been suspended until further notice as the country observes a seven-day period of national mourning.


International sports organizations including FIFA, UEFA, EuroLeague Basketball, and sports teams around the world issued messages of condolences and support after the deadly quakes.

