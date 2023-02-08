|
News

Girl, 10, rescued from rubble after 39 hours in quake-hit southern Türkiye

Syrian origin girl rescued from 5-story building

09:51 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
File photo

File photo

A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble Tuesday, 39 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.


The Syrian-origin girl named Ediba Elfaris was rescued from a five-story- building in Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hard-hit by the 7.7- and 7.6- magnitudes quakes.


Ediba was carried to the ambulance by rescue teams that were cheered by the crowd.


Her mother and two siblings were previously rescued, said teams on the scene.


The death toll from Monday's earthquakes rose to 4,544, a disaster agency official said Tuesday.

#earthquake
#Türkiye
#Syrian girl
5 hours ago
default-profile-img
Girl, 10, rescued from rubble after 39 hours in quake-hit southern Türkiye
2-month-old baby pulled alive from quake rubble in southern Türkiye
Trapped under rubble for 54 hours, five quake victims rescued in southeastern Türkiye
UN health body declares earthquake in Türkiye 'grade 3 emergency'
Zelenskyy to visit UK, address parliament
Denmark to send decommissioned Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.