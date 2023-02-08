Girl, 10, rescued from rubble after 39 hours in quake-hit southern Türkiye

A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble Tuesday, 39 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.





The Syrian-origin girl named Ediba Elfaris was rescued from a five-story- building in Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hard-hit by the 7.7- and 7.6- magnitudes quakes.





Ediba was carried to the ambulance by rescue teams that were cheered by the crowd.





Her mother and two siblings were previously rescued, said teams on the scene.



