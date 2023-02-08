Girl, 10, rescued from rubble after 39 hours in quake-hit southern Türkiye

|
File photo
A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble Tuesday, 39 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.
The Syrian-origin girl named Ediba Elfaris was rescued from a five-story- building in Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hard-hit by the 7.7- and 7.6- magnitudes quakes.
Ediba was carried to the ambulance by rescue teams that were cheered by the crowd.
Her mother and two siblings were previously rescued, said teams on the scene.
The death toll from Monday's earthquakes rose to 4,544, a disaster agency official said Tuesday.