Greece dismisses prospect of war with Türkiye

The Greek premier dismissed the prospect of war with Türkiye during a speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland’s winter resort of Davos.





“We will not go to war with Turkey though we witnessed a lot of tension in the last three years,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said when asked if it is dangerous to vacation on the Greek island of Kastellorizo (Meis), miles from the Turkish summer resort town of Kas in Antalya province.





“We should be able to sit down with Türkiye to resolve our main difference, the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.





Mitsotakis said he trusts that there will be a de-escalation with Ankara after elections which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated could be held May 14.





Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations. Ankara said the moves frustrate its good-faith efforts for peace.





Describing his government as economically liberal, socially progressive and patriotic when it comes to national interests,” Mitsotakis said officials are putting particular emphasis on strengthening Greece’s military capabilities and consequently greatly increased defense spending.





As for the war in Ukraine, Mitsotakis underlined his country shares deep and historical cultural and religious ties with Russia but said Greece is on the “right side of history” by supporting Ukraine.





He warned about the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and possible repercussions for the EU, arguing that it would undermine the bloc’s manufacturing capabilities.





The IRA is protectionist and would harm the EU economy hence the EU should come up with a response to protect its manufacturing capacity, said Mitsotakis.





​​​​​​​US President Joe Biden's act includes a myriad of provisions, not all climate-related. But it is sweeping electrical vehicle tax credits in the act that have become a sticking point in relations between the US and EU. A bilateral task force has been set up to address Europe's concerns.





The $7,500 credits are reserved for new electric vehicles manufactured in North America, or any nation with whom the US has a free trade agreement. The US has 20 free trade agreements with other countries, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.



