Hailing her as the "The Queen of Hearts," the magazine describes her like so: "Dilek Gursoy is the daughter of two Turkish immigrants. She studied medicine and went on to become a heart surgeon. In 2012, she became the first woman (in Europe) to transplant an artificial heart. Currently, she is a chief doctor at Clinic Bel Etage and runs her own private practice. She is one of the leading experts in the field of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems."