|
Having education in Türkiye is prestigious, says Albanian student
Vehap Kola says Türkiye Scholarships program of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) changed his life for better
16:48 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
Albanian student Vehap Kola

Getting his Ph.D. from Türkiye's Marmara University with Türkiye Scholarships, his studies in the country allowed him to have an academic career and prestige in Albania, an Albanian student said.


Speaking to Anadolu, Vehap Kola said that the Türkiye Scholarships program of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) changed his life for the better.


Getting his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Tirana University, Faculty of Economics, Finance and Accounting Department, Kola said he completed his Ph.D. at Marmara University Faculty of Business last year with the Türkiye Scholarships program.


Regarding the advantages of the Turkish education system, Kola said, "First, all Albanian students understand what a real school is, and second, they all get prestige when they come to Albania to work."


Kola described getting his Ph.D. in Türkiye as "the only way to get started in academic life."


"The Ph.D. allowed me to continue my studies and made me an acceptable candidate for academic life. I was accepted to New York University in Tirana 4 years ago. If I had done my Ph.D. in Albania, I certainly would not have learned the scientific research method. Also, I couldn't have learned how meticulously scientific studies are carried out at a prestigious university," he said.

