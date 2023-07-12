|
News

Heatwaves claimed over 61,000 lives in Europe last year: Study

Summer of 2022 was hottest ever recorded season in Europe, which is now major climatic hotspot, findings indicate

17:10 - 12/07/2023 Wednesday
AA
File Photo
File Photo

Heatwaves claimed as many as 61,000 lives in Europe last year, according to a study published in a prominent science magazine.

"Globally, the last eight years have been the warmest on record, and 2022 was the fifth warmest year," the study in Nature Medicine said on Monday, adding that “Europe emerges as a major climatic hotspot.”

According to the study, the summer of 2022 was the hottest season on record in Europe, characterized by an intense series of heat waves, which led to extremes in terms of temperature, drought, and fire activity.

“The Mediterranean is affected by desertification, heat waves are amplified during summer just because of these drier conditions,” the study said. It also underscored that Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain experienced the highest death rate according to population size.

As such, it indicated, Italy, Spain, and Germany witnessed the most lives lost due to the heat, with 18,010, 11,324, and 8,173 deaths respectively.

The study warned that warming in Europe since preindustrial levels is almost 1 °C higher than the corresponding global increase and higher than in any other continent.

#Europe
#global warming
#heatwaves
#Mediterrenean
6 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2024 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Turkish President Erdogan announces 48 more mayoral candidates for upcoming local elections