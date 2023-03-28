|
Hosting PKK/YPG terrorists 'casts shadow over French Senate's respectability': Türkiye

'This move is against spirit of alliance and also hollows out NATO's fight against terrorism,' National Defense Ministry says

12:27 . 28/03/2023 Salı
The French Senate besmirched its reputation after hosting PKK/YPG terrorists and "awarding them with a medal of honor," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.


"The hosting of the representatives of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organization in the parliament of NATO member France casts a shadow over its respectability," the ministry said.


The statement came a day after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro to strongly condemn Saturday's act.


The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against Türkiye and Syrians, and their separatist and destabilizing activities in the region were brought to the attention of Magro, Turkish diplomatic sources said.


"This move is against the spirit of alliance and also hollows out NATO's fight against terrorism," the ministry said, adding that the Turkish forces will continue their fight against all terrorist organizations.


Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to the efforts that provide international legitimacy to the PKK terror group's extensions in Syria.


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

