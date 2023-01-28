|
News

Human element most important aspect of diplomacy: Turkish FM

Diplomacy is now multilayered, practiced in every field, says Mevlut Cavusoglu

13:03 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

The most important aspect of diplomacy is its human element, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday as he delved into the changing dynamics and evolving challenges of the field.

Countries with good diplomats are more successful and effective in addressing global challenges, Cavusoglu said in a speech at an event of the Turkish Youth Foundation’s Young Diplomats Academy project in Istanbul.


With the expanding array of communication tools, it is essential for diplomats to know how to utilize these resources, he said.


“Today, we can learn about an incident in the most remote part of the world in an instant, and it must be reported by ambassadors and diplomats,” he added.


A tweet by a leader, foreign minister, or representative of an international organization gets much more traction than standard press statements from ministries or other government departments, said Cavusoglu.


Given the rapidly evolving speed and diversity of communication technologies, diplomacy today is a “multilayered and multi-actor” field, he said.


It used to be a relatively exclusive occupation, with much of its functions carried out behind closed doors, he explained.


“Diplomacy is now practiced in every field, from trade to tourism, from culture to communication, and even education,” said the Turkish foreign minister.


Today, businesspeople, artists, academics, and students have become important stakeholders in diplomacy, apart from just diplomats, he added.

#Mevlut Cavusoglu
#diplomacy
#Cavusoglu
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Human element most important aspect of diplomacy: Turkish FM
Türkiye deports 139 Afghan migrants
Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack
Armenia planning voluntary military conscription for women, says PM
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait demand European action on Quran burning
EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.