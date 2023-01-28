Human element most important aspect of diplomacy: Turkish FM

The most important aspect of diplomacy is its human element, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday as he delved into the changing dynamics and evolving challenges of the field.

Countries with good diplomats are more successful and effective in addressing global challenges, Cavusoglu said in a speech at an event of the Turkish Youth Foundation’s Young Diplomats Academy project in Istanbul.





With the expanding array of communication tools, it is essential for diplomats to know how to utilize these resources, he said.





“Today, we can learn about an incident in the most remote part of the world in an instant, and it must be reported by ambassadors and diplomats,” he added.





A tweet by a leader, foreign minister, or representative of an international organization gets much more traction than standard press statements from ministries or other government departments, said Cavusoglu.





Given the rapidly evolving speed and diversity of communication technologies, diplomacy today is a “multilayered and multi-actor” field, he said.





It used to be a relatively exclusive occupation, with much of its functions carried out behind closed doors, he explained.





“Diplomacy is now practiced in every field, from trade to tourism, from culture to communication, and even education,” said the Turkish foreign minister.



