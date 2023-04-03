Hungarian president expresses sympathy over 'terrible' earthquakes in Türkiye

The Hungarian president on Sunday expressed sympathy with Türkiye following a visit to the regions struck by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.





"In Türkiye, I visited the earthquake region. It was heartbreaking to see the tragedy, where thousands of families are mourning," tweeted Katalin Novak, who was on a three-day official visit to Türkiye from March 29-31. She also met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.





The post accompanied a video of her visit to the quake-hit southern region.





"Hungarians were shocked and deeply moved by the terrible earthquake in Türkiye. And here, I would like to convey to you the sympathies of the Hungarians not only as the president of Hungary, but I wish to assure also as a mother that we feel your loss deeply," she said.





Novak also visited Ahmet Yildirim in Hatay, a five-year-old child who was saved by Hungarian rescuers from the rubble. "His Hungarian rescuers were with us, including Hope the rescue dog. I'm proud of the rescuers who saved 35 lives," she said.



