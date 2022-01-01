News
Hungarian woman converts to Islam in southern Türkiye
Conversion ceremony held for Eszter Varga at local mufti's office
Tuesday 16:24, 18 October 2022
A Hungarian woman converted to Islam in southern Türkiye on Tuesday.

A conversion ceremony was held for Eszter Varga at the local mufti's office in Mersin province, during which she declared her faith in the oneness of Allah and accepted the Holy Prophet Muhammad as his messenger.

Varga was given a "conversion certificate," a copy of the Holy Quran, and various books on Islam by district Mufti Mustafa Ozturk.

She also plans on changing her name to Eslem once she marries her fiance, Teoman Ozturk, in November.

