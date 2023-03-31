In UN address, Turkish first lady calls for 'fair system' on climate problems

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on Thursday addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, calling for a “fair system” regarding climate and environmental problems.





“Just like in all other matters, we need a fair system based on principles of fair distribution regarding climate and environmental problems,” Erdogan told UN General Assembly’s high level meeting on the occasion of International Zero Waste Day.





“We are obliged to establish a fair system and take on measures based on burden sharing where we look out for countries deeply impacted by the consequences of climate change which had no part to play in the first place,” she added.





The first lady noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "world is bigger than five" statement is particularly important when it comes to combating climate change.





On Dec. 15, 2022, the UN General Assembly declared March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste in a landmark resolution presented by Türkiye along with 105 other countries.





The Zero Waste project was launched by first lady with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.





The project has received international attention with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye’s first lady during a conference in New York in September.





The first lady started his speech by thanking Guterres and 105 nations for cooperation.





“On our way to turn ‘Zero Waste’ project which we have launched in Türkiye into a global movement, I believe this date will be a crucial step for ‘World, our common home’ as well,” she said.





In remembrance of the individuals who lost their lives during the significant earthquakes that struck the southern provinces of Türkiye on Feb. 6, the first lady expressed gratitude towards "all friendly" nations who provided support.





“I would like to thank personally and on behalf of the Turkish people all friendly countries that stood by Türkiye either by dispatching their search and rescue teams, mobilizing humanitarian aid capabilities or sharing their prayers and well wishes,” she added.





In her remarks, Erdogan, who has become the first Turkish lady to address the UN, said the earth is "deeply connected through balance and measure," adding that "the sands of the African deserts are sources of life for the Amazon forests".





"We are a part of this magnificent mozaique," she said.





Erdogan explained how humans started consuming the world’s “abundant resources damagingly,” consequences of industrialization and human waste in nature.





“We live in such a world where we send our waste to the least developed countries thinking that garbage we don’t see is actually harmless,” she said.





“These piles of waste not only pollute the environment but also create an upgraded version of colonialism,” she added.





Stressing the need to take action against climate change, Erdogan said: “In a world where millions of people have no access to clean drinking water, production of a single cigarette consumes 3.7 liters of water; a fact that deeply hurts every responsible citizen of the world.”





Adding that cigarette butts, electronic cigarettes and other heated tobacco products are threatening the environment, the first lady said: “Humans have created this frightening landscape.”





With the Zero Waste project she started five years ago, she said 650 million tones of raw material were conserved and 4 million tones of greenhouse gas emissions were eliminated through recycling.













- Zero Waste Foundation





“I am proud to state that as Türkiye we never remain indifferent towards global matters and we stand committed to be a part of the solution regarding environmental problems,” she said, while also announcing the launch of the “Zero Waste Foundation” soon.





The Turkish first lady said there is no thing as “waste” in nature’s own system.





Underlining the need to form a “circular system to reuse our waste,” she noted the methods inspired by nature, adding that “all ancient cultures and beliefs suggest a way of life that fits the creation of humans in line with nature’s laws.”





“This is true for my motherland, Anatolia, which is the cradle of ancient civilizations,” she said.





“Prophet Muhammad of Islam taught us centuries ago how we should approach the world and its natural resources through his command… Even if you are by a river do not waste a single drop of water!” she cited.



