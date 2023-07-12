|
News

Indiscriminate shelling kills 34 civilians in Sudan’s Omdurman

Sudan ravaged by clashes between army, paramilitary RSF since April

12:01 . 12/07/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File Photo

File Photo

At least 34 Sudanese civilians were killed in indiscriminate shelling of a marketplace in Omdurman city, west of the capital Khartoum, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A number of children were among the victim, the ministry said in a brief statement.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred at 8:00 a.m. local time (0600GMT) on Tuesday and lasted for three hours.

Most of the casualties were traders and transport vehicle owners, they said.

The party behind the attack was not yet clear.

There was no comment yet from the Sudanese army or the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on the report.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that killed nearly 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly three million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may lead to a full-scale civil war.


#civilians
#Omdurman
#shelling
#Sudan
4 gün önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Is Türkiye reorienting itself towards the West?