International actors, musicians sound call to help earthquake victims in Türkiye

World-famous actors, pop singers, and opera legends are extending their condolences to quake-hit Türkiye and urging the international community to provide relief for quake victims.





On social media, dozens of renowned celebrities called on their millions of fans to send support to quake victims in southern and southeastern parts of Türkiye.





Oscar-winning Hollywood star Russell Crowe said on Twitter: "Ah Turkey. My heart. Devastating news."





Crowe, who was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia, filmed parts of his 2014 film the Water Diviner in Türkiye. The film deals with the fate of Australian soldiers who fought in the World War I Gallipoli (Canakkale) campaign, a watershed event in the history of Australia, New Zealand, and Türkiye.





Hours after the devastating earthquake, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said on his Instagram account: "A solidarity hug to the Turkish and Syrian people. All the encouragement for them because of the tragedy that has struck them over the last few hours." He also shared a picture of black ribbon to mourn victims of the quake.





On Instagram, British actor Orlando Bloom expressed his sorrow for the victims, saying: “My heart breaks for everyone affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.”





Bloom also urged his followers donate to a UNICEF campaign for quake victims in Türkiye and Syria.





Legendary British singer Yusuf Islam – also known as Cat Stevens – urged his followers on Twitter to provide relief to quake victims, sharing a verse from Muslim holy book the Quran: "And whoever saveth the life of one, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind."





In fall 2022, Islam played a series of landmark concerts for the public and dignitaries alike in Türkiye.













- Rappers and opera singers stand for quake victims





On Instagram, Grammy award-winning Albanian-British pop singer Dua Lipa told her 90 million followers how to support quake-hit Syria and Türkiye.





Also on Instagram, British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed shared a BBC story on the earthquakes in Türkiye and a link to donate to Türkiye’s Search and Rescue Association.





British singer Sami Yusuf also called on his followers on Instagram to support aid for Türkiye by sharing information on how to help earthquakes victims.





Muslim singing star Maher Zain joined renowned musicians who called for support to the quake victims.





On Instagram, Zain said: "As you may know more than 11,000 have died so far because of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Even the survivors are afraid to go back to their homes because of the fact that it could happen again.





“So please whatever you can do to help, donate, send all the necessary things that you can send as clothes, blankets."





He urged his followers to donate to charities helping victims on the ground.





On his Instagram account, Iranian musician Mohsen Namjoo extended his condolences to the Turkish people, saying: "My dear, kind and hospitable host, my beautiful mother and your noble people ... Let sadness be wiped from your face."





Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti Bocelli also sent a message of support to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.





In a video message shared on Instagram by world famous Turkish chief Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, Bocelli said: "Our country knows the dramatic effects all too well. From here, we would like to express our support for Turkish and Syrian people, and I hope that everyone will do their part, starting from the very top, all the way down to the very last citizen, men and women of good will. We send you a hug."





Over 16,000 people were killed and nearly 70,000 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.



