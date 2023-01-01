|
Iranian FM due in Türkiye on Tuesday for talks
Hossein Abdollahian to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss regional, international issues
9:52 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister will pay a visit to Türkiye on Tuesday for talks on various issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.


Hossein Abdollahian will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as the top diplomats are expected to address current regional and international matters as well as bilateral issues, the ministry said in a statement.


Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said on Twitter that he met with the UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and reaffirmed Ankara's support to "UNSCR 2254, political process amp; Constitutional Committee."


UNSC Resolution 2254, unanimously adopted in 2015, calls for a cease-fire and political settlement in Syria.

#Iran
#Hossein Abdollahian
#Türkiye
#Mevlut Cavusoglu
