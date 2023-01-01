Iranian FM due in Türkiye on Tuesday for talks

The Iranian foreign minister will pay a visit to Türkiye on Tuesday for talks on various issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.





Hossein Abdollahian will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as the top diplomats are expected to address current regional and international matters as well as bilateral issues, the ministry said in a statement.





Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said on Twitter that he met with the UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and reaffirmed Ankara's support to "UNSCR 2254, political process amp; Constitutional Committee."



