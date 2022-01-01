File photo
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday successfully tested satellite carrier Ghaem 100 into first suborbital stage, according to state media.
The test launch was carried out in the presence of top Iranian military officials, including the IRGC aerospace division chief, Brig. Gen. Amir Haji Hajizadeh.
Ghaem 100 is a launch satellite made by IRGC aerospace scientists with three stages of solid fuel that can place satellites weighing 80 kg in an orbit 500 km above the earth's surface.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch event, Hajizadeh said the Nahid satellite of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will also be put into orbit with a Ghaem 100 launcher.
In July, Hajizadeh unveiled IRGC's plans to put new satellites into orbit using the Ghaem 100 launcher this year.
IRGC's aerospace wing in March this year launched the Noor-2 satellite using Qassed launcher and placed it into orbit 500 km from the earth's surface.
In July, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced the second launch of its indigenously-developed satellite carrier named Zuljanah for "pre-determined research objectives", which was hailed by the military as a "breakthrough".
The first launch of Zuljanah was carried out in February 2021 and was broadcast live on Iran's state TV.
The United States and its European allies have repeatedly expressed concern over Iran's space launch vehicles, calling on Tehran to stop sending satellite carrier rockets into space, and claiming that it violates UN Security Council resolutions.
Iran, however, maintains that its space program is peaceful and not tied to the country's ballistic missile program.
The country has had many failed satellite launches in recent years, mainly due to technical issues.
Iran's IRGC successfully tests space launcher
Joint Turkish-Mongolian delegation on the trail of Turkic History in Orkhon Valley
Biden says Twitter ‘spews lies’ across world, slams Elon Musk
Thousands march in UK in anti-austerity rally
Swedish foreign minister criticizes politicians for waving PKK rags
French model Marine El Himer converts to Islam