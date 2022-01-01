news
News
Israel condoles with Türkiye over Istanbul terrorist attack
6 killed, 81 injured in terror attack in Istanbul
AA  Monday 14:47, 14 November 2022
File photo

Israel has offered condolences to Türkiye over the victims of a terrorist attack that hit Istanbul on Sunday, terming the bombing as “despicable" and "horrific."

Six people were killed and 81 others injured in a terrorist attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue on Sunday.

“Shaken by news of the despicable bombing in Istanbul targeting innocent civilians,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a tweet.

“On behalf of the Israeli people, I extend our deepest sympathies to our Turkish friends and the victims' families. The whole world must stand united and firm against terror,” he added.

The Israeli president later retweeted his condolences in Turkish.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also expressed condolences “on behalf of the Israeli government to the people of Türkiye following the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul.”

“Our nations stand together in the fight against terror,” Lapid tweeted.

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz also extended his condolences.

“Israel's defense establishment is prepared to provide any assistance required,” he added on Twitter.

