Israel considers supplying Ukraine with Iron Dome air defense system: Netanyahu

Israel is exploring the possibility of supplying Ukraine with its state-of-the-art Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.





"The issue of arms supplies was considered and rejected by the previous Israeli government. I will study this issue and answer this matter in the most adequate manner," Netanyahu said in an interview with the French LCI channel.





He, however, said that Israel has to review its options and to take into consideration its interests in the region.





Israel's "contribution will probably be in other areas," the Israeli premier added.





Netanyahu explained that Israel has provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and accepted a large number of Ukrainian refugees.





Netanyahu promised during his election campaign that he would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected.





Last year, Russia launched a war on Ukraine, which was met with international outrage, with the European Union, G-7, US, and UK among others imposing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.



