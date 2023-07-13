Israel says Iran behind attempted attack on embassy in Azerbaijan

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused Iran on Wednesday of planning an attempted attack on his country's embassy in Azerbaijan.

“Tehran stands behind the attempt,” Cohen said in a statement.

“Iranian terror is a global threat, as we saw in the past few days in Azerbaijan in an attempted attack against the Israeli Embassy in Baku, as well as in recent months in Cyprus and Greece in attempted attacks against Israelis and Jews,” the minister added.

Cohen called on the international community to “come together to oppose Iran’s terror activities.”

There was no comment from Iran on the Israeli accusation.

Azerbaijani police arrested an Afghan citizen on Monday for plotting a terrorist attack against an unspecified foreign embassy.