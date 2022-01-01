File photo
Israel’s leftist Meretz Party on Saturday called on Defense Minister Benny Gantz to restrain the army in the West Bank, citing a “crazy increase” in the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the occupied territory.
"There has been a loosening of open-fire regulations," party head Zehava Galon said in statements carried by the local i24 news channel.
"The settlers are rioting in Palestinian [areas], and this creates an escalation," she said. "The army secures convoys of settlers with all kinds of marches, and this is a provocation."
Last week, the United Nations said more than 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since the start of the year.
Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.
Galon also slammed Israeli extremist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir for his intrusions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.
"He [Ben-Gvir] is a bully and a provocateur. He came to Jerusalem accompanied by rioters from the hilltops," she said, calling for removing his parliamentary immunity for his incitement for violence between the Israelis and Arabs.
Israeli party calls for restraining army in West Bank amid Palestinian deaths
Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France
Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast
Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title
Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia
Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor