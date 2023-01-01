|
News
Israeli premier, US national security adviser discuss Palestinian, Iranian files
US' Sullivan expected to meet also Palestinian leader Abbas
17:15 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Jerusalem on January 19, 2023.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Jerusalem on January 19, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US national security advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday discussed their joint efforts to stop the Iranian nuclear program as well as the Palestinian file.


According to a statement by Netanyahu's office, Sullivan assured Netanyahu that "US President Joe Biden is committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."


"I have known President Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel and I know how much he trusts you in matters of national security," Netanyahu told Sullivan.


On the Palestinian issue, Netanyahu said the Palestinian moves at the UN and the International Criminal Court are "a direct attack" against Israel.


The Israeli government on Jan. 6 imposed a package of sanctions against the Palestinians in response to their moves in the UN General Assembly against Israel, including deductions from the Palestinian taxes.


Sullivan, who arrived late on Wednesday in Israel met with top Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Israel's spy agency (Mossad) chief David Barnea.


He is expected later to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

#Israel
#Benjamin Netanyahu
#US
#Jake Sullivan
#Palestine
#Iran
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
Israeli premier, US national security adviser discuss Palestinian, Iranian files
Pakistan urges Iran not to let ‘terrorists use its soil for attacks'
India says needs 'conducive atmosphere' for talks with Pakistan
Azerbaijan remembers victims of 1990 Black January massacre
Over 5,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye this year
Iran takes umbrage to IRGC terror listing by EU, vows response
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.