Israeli premier, US national security adviser discuss Palestinian, Iranian files

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US national security advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday discussed their joint efforts to stop the Iranian nuclear program as well as the Palestinian file.





According to a statement by Netanyahu's office, Sullivan assured Netanyahu that "US President Joe Biden is committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."





"I have known President Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel and I know how much he trusts you in matters of national security," Netanyahu told Sullivan.





On the Palestinian issue, Netanyahu said the Palestinian moves at the UN and the International Criminal Court are "a direct attack" against Israel.





The Israeli government on Jan. 6 imposed a package of sanctions against the Palestinians in response to their moves in the UN General Assembly against Israel, including deductions from the Palestinian taxes.





Sullivan, who arrived late on Wednesday in Israel met with top Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Israel's spy agency (Mossad) chief David Barnea.



