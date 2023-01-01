|
Istanbul airports served over 95M passengers last year: Reports by airports authority
Both number of air passengers and air traffic up in 2022 in Istanbul airports
17/01/2023
File photo

File photo

Istanbul airports served more than 95 million passengers last year, according to data compiled from Türkiye's General Directorate of State Airports Authority's reports.

The total number of passengers in Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen airports in 2022 was up by 53% compared to 2021, and the number of flights operated increased by more than 30%, data showed.


The air traffic, affected severely by pandemic restrictions across the world, as well as in Türkiye, has been recovering since the beginning of last year.


The upward trend has been continuing since January 2022 and it is expected to increase in 2023.


The number of passengers transported via Istanbul Airport amounted to 64.5 million last year -- 15.9 million on domestic flights and 48.6 million on international flights.


In 2021, these figures were 10.6 million for domestic flights and 26.5 million for international flights, while the total number of passengers rose by 73% year-on-year in 2022 at the airport.


In Sabiha Gokcen Airport, the total number of passengers amounted to 30.8 million in 2022, up from 24.9 million in 2021.


The two airports served a total of 95.2 million air passengers last year, with 31.1 million on domestic and 64.14 million on international flights.


The total number of air passengers at these airports rose by around 53% year-on-year in 2022.


In 2022, the number of flights operated at Istanbul's airports rose by more than 30% to 654,044.


