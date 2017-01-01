Istanbul police seized over 9 tons of drugs in 2017

Istanbul police seized more than nine tons of drugs during anti-narcotics operations in 2017, security sources said Wednesday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, told Anadolu Agency that during the operations 9.03 tons of drugs and 5,773,235 drug pills were seized.

Also, 45,840 suspects were arrested of which 4,826 were remanded in custody, the sources added.

One hundred and ninety three foreigners from 45 different countries were among those remanded in custody.