Istanbul rescue crews head to Kahramanmaras to aid quake relief efforts

Rescue teams and relief supplies have been dispatched from Istanbul to Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras to help in aid efforts after Monday morning’s series of powerful earthquakes.

Some 80 personnel of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), nearly 970 search and rescue volunteers, four search and rescue dogs, and relief supplies are on the way to Kahramanmaras, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement.





According to initial official counts, at least 76 people lost their lives in several southern Turkish provinces, including Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.





Hundreds of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, with search and rescue efforts underway at frantic speed.





The quakes have also caused massive damage in Syria and were also felt in several other countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq and others.





Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said search and rescue teams of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality are also on the way to the affected region.





“In coordination with AFAD, 2 search and rescue vehicles and 200 fire brigade personnel, one food truck, trucks carrying water and bread have moved to the earthquake zone,” he said on social media.​​​​​​​



