Istanbul summit discusses 'Women as Agents of Change'

The participants of the event's second day will include Fatima Gailani, an Afghan politician and influential women's rights activist, along with Sultana Tafadar, the UK's first headscarf-wearing criminal lawyer, along with advisor to the King of England Nazma Khan, who founded the global movement "World Hijab Day," award-winning Syrian director Waad Al-Kateab, and journalist and filmmaker Rizwana Hamid.