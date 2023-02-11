|
Japan to dispatch medical team, relief goods to Türkiye

Foreign Minister Hayashi visits Turkish embassy and signs Condolence Book to express his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those affected by earthquakes

09:32 . 11/02/2023 Saturday
AA
Japan will send a medical team and relief supplies to people in southern Türkiye, which has been devastated by two massive earthquakes on Monday, local media said on Saturday, citing two separate official statements.

"In response to the damage caused by the earthquake in Türkiye, Japan has decided to dispatch Medical Team and to transport required goods by JSDF’s aircraft. DM Hamada has ordered to prepare for International Disaster Relief Operation, sending information gathering team," Japan Ministry of Defense tweeted.


Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods, such as tents, blankets, and sleeping pads, to Türkiye through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), according to a statement issued late Friday by the Foreign Ministry.


Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also paid a visit to the Turkish embassy in Tokyo and signed a Condolence Book to express his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those affected by the earthquakes, the statement said.


"At the meeting with Ambassador GÜNGEN, Minister Hayashi conveyed that the Japanese Government is ready to provide as much assistance as possible needed by Türkiye and expressed Japan’s solidarity with Türkiye," it added.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.


The earthquakes have caused at least 20,665 deaths and more than 80,088 injuries, according to the country's disaster agency.


According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), more than 120,344 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the disaster zone, with more than 80,863 people evacuated from earthquake-affected areas.

#Japan
#Türkiye
#earthquakes
