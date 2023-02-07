|
Kazakhstan sends team to help in Türkiye's quake relief efforts

Team including rescuers, doctors heading to Gaziantep in southern Türkiye

14:18 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
An emergency team from Kazakhstan is on the way to Gaziantep in southern Türkiye, one of the 10 provinces impacted in Monday’s deadly earthquakes.


The team, which includes rescuers and doctors, has departed from the city of Almaty with critical rescue equipment and devices to aid in search efforts, Kazakhstan’s Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.


“The group is equipped with both the necessary equipment and rescuers with many years of experience in field operations,” the statement said.


While the ministry did not confirm the number of personnel, state-run Kazinform news agency said the team has nearly 40 people.


At least 3,419 people have been killed and 20,534 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the country’s southern parts on Monday.


More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble of destroyed buildings so far, while more than 24,000 personnel remain engaged in search and rescue operations, according to latest official figures.

#Kazakhstan
#Türkiye
#earthquake
