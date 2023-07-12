Kenya, Iran ink new deals as Iranian leader Raisi kicks off rare Africa tour

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Kenya on Wednesday, commencing his highly anticipated Africa trip that seeks to enhance trade ties and foster cooperation.

After meeting with Kenyan leader William Ruto, the two leaders announced revitalizing their diplomatic bonds by inking new agreements.

Speaking during a joint media briefing televised nationwide, Raisi said: “The African continent is a continent of capacity and opportunity. Kenya boasts great capacities, and we as Iran also want to exchange in those capacities by contributing to our enhancement in bilateral relations.”

Both presidents oversaw the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning agriculture, livestock, culture and heritage, information and communication technology (ICT), fisheries, housing, and urban and metropolitan development.

"These memoranda will enhance and further deepen our bilateral relations for sustainable growth and development between our two countries," Ruto said.

“This will bring about the much-desired trade balance that is in favor of Iran.”

The two leaders also held talks at State House, Nairobi, where they discussed various areas of collaboration.

One of the highlights of their meeting was the formulation of a strategic framework that will facilitate increased exports of key Kenyan products such as tea, coffee, and meat to Iran.

"Kenya is keen on enhancing its trade volumes with Iran. That is why we are working closely with Tehran to facilitate the export of more tea, meat, and other agricultural products to Iran, which will also act as a key entry point to Central Asian countries," Ruto added.

This is expected to boost Kenya's economy and create new opportunities for local farmers and producers.

Furthermore, Kenya aims to leverage Iran's wealth of technology and innovation to further its own development.

As part of this initiative, the establishment of the Iran House of Innovation and Technology in Nairobi was announced.

During the discussions, President Raisi praised Kenya's efforts in creating a conducive environment for foreign businesses to thrive.

The visit by Raisi marks a significant milestone as it is the first time an Iranian president has visited Africa in over 11 years, following an official invitation from Kenyan President William Ruto.

Upon arrival, President Raisi was welcomed with a guard of honor.