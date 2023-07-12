Kremlin says G-7 security guarantees to Ukraine encroach on Russia’s security

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the Group of Seven’s intention to provide security guarantees to Ukraine encroaches on Russia’s security.

"(By) providing any security guarantees to Ukraine, these countries (G-7) actually ignore the international principle of the indivisibility of security. That is, by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they encroach on Russia's security," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Russia, he said, has a "very negative attitude" towards Ukraine's membership to NATO, adding that it correlates with a statement on Wednesday that the G-7 countries will provide security guarantees to Kyiv.

"We consider this extremely erroneous and potentially very dangerous," Peskov said.