Lawsuit filed against TotalEnergies for ‘aiding, abetting war crimes’ in Ukraine

In response to a request from Anadolu Agency, press spokesman Gael Baudet said: "We would like to remind you that the unstable condensates produced by Terneftegas which are then stabilized by Novatek in its Purovsky plant, were exported abroad as indicated by Novatek: it is therefore impossible for them to have been used by the Russian army as fuel for its aircraft."



He added: "As for the accusations of 'complicity in a war crime', they are outrageous and defamatory. Words have a meaning and such statements are unacceptable. To be an ‘accomplice to war crimes’ is to provide direct aid to a state or criminal organization that is committing crimes. These accusations are an insult to the integrity of our teams and go against our values."



Baudet further pointed to the phasing out of activities in Russia to the extent that they do not contribute to the continent's energy supply. According to the spokesman, this included the facilities for the production of oil (Charyaga field) and gas for the local Russian market (Termokarstovoye field), which were sold, as well as other local activities (lubricants, batteries), which were suspended.