Maritime traffic suspended in Istanbul Strait as vessel runs aground
Palau-flagged dry cargo ship runs aground very close to shore in Beykoz district due to rudder failure, authorities say
10:43 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

Maritime traffic in Istanbul Strait has been suspended after a cargo ship ran aground on Monday.


According to the General Directorate of Coastal Safety, rescue vessels were immediately dispatched to assist the 142-meter-long cargo ship, MKK-1, adding that the movement of vessels in the strait was suspended.


The Istanbul Governor's Office stated that the Palau-flagged dry cargo ship, which was sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul, ran aground very close to shore in the Beykoz district at around 7.30 a.m. local time (0430GMT) due to a rudder failure.

