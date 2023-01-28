Millions of Jews murdered by Nazi regime honored on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked every year on Jan. 27, people around the world honor more than 6 million Jews who were murdered during World War II.

Nazi Germany and its collaborators in Europe perpetrated the unprecedented genocide that saw Jews deported by train or truck to six camps that were all located in occupied Poland.





Inmates were massacred in large groups in the concentration and extermination camps established by the Nazi regime.





The notorious Auschwitz camp was one of the largest concentration centers, where 1.1 million people were murdered of the 1.3 million sent there.





During that period, Nazis and German occupation authorities gathered Jewish populations in ghettos established in such cities as Warsaw, Lodz, Krakow, Bialystok, Lublin, and Minsk.



