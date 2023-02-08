Miners rescue six, including two children, from rubble in quake hit southern Türkiye

|
File photo
Miners on Tuesday rescued six people including two children from under the rubble of a collapsed building, 31 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.
The workers sent by the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) from Zonguldak province saved the family of five, and an 88-year-old woman in Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hit hard by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes.
They were then handed over to medical teams.
More than 2,100 miners were dispatched to help in search and rescue efforts in areas hit by the earthquakes in which people over 4,500 people have so far been killed.