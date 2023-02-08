Miners rescue six, including two children, from rubble in quake hit southern Türkiye

Miners on Tuesday rescued six people including two children from under the rubble of a collapsed building, 31 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.





The workers sent by the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) from Zonguldak province saved the family of five, and an 88-year-old woman in Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hit hard by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes.





They were then handed over to medical teams.



