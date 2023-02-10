Miracles keep coming as more survivors are pulled out from rubble over 100 hours after Türkiye quakes

Over 100 hours since earthquakes shook southern Türkiye earlier this week, rescue efforts still continue as more survivors are pulled out from the debris.





In the 105th hour of the quake that hit Türkiye, a baby boy and his seven-year-old brother were rescued from the rubble in the province of Kahramanmaras, where the quakes were centered.





The rescue teams first pulled out Yusuf Huseyin, who is one and a half years old, from the debris and before his older brother Muhammed.





Two people, including a child, were also pulled out from the debris in the Nizip district of Gaziantep province in the 105th hour of the earthquake.





A rescue team from China pulled out a woman, Yasemin, from the rubble in Malatya province after 105 hours.





These came after specialist Sgt. Osman Firat, 47, was rescued in Kahramanmaras 104 hours after the first of the two earthquakes.





Sixty-year-old Eyup Ak was also pulled out alive from a collapsed building on Friday in Adiyaman province following after 104 hours.





Turkish teams on Friday rescued 66-year-old Murat Vural in the province of Gaziantep, Islahiye district, 103 hours after the first of two powerful earthquakes. Vural was carried out of the debris after 10 hours of work by members of the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and police.





This came two hours after a similar rescue story in Hatay province, where a miner crew from Zonguldak province saved a mother, Ihlas Ayaz, and her son Yigit.





UMKE and police teams in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province saved the life of Mustafa Sahin Sami 102 hours after the first quake. The teams worked 12 hours to rescue the 33-year-old man from the rubble of a seven-story building.





Also in Kahramanmaras, a 15-year-old girl was rescued by Azerbaijani teams. The Syrian-origin Ayse Mustafa was saved after 103 hours.





In Hatay, a dog named Venus helped rescue teams save her owner's life, as well as her own. When rescue teams called made a call for survivors in the wreckage of a building, Venus' bark was what led them to her and her owner Duygu, 103 hours after the disaster struck.





Three-and-half-year-old Zeynep Ela Parlak was also pulled out of the rubble in Hatay, also 103 hours since the initial tremor.





A rescue team from Türkiye's central Usak province rescued 27-year-old Busra Atalay Aslan from the rubble, 102 hours after the first quake hit Türkiye.





Miners who came from Rize province on the Black Sea coast also rescued a mother and her daughter Melike in Nizip district, also 102 hours since the first quake.





Another earthquake victim, 41-year-old Ali Ibrahim, was rescued 104 hours after the region was hit by the tremors. Turkish soldiers rescued two Syrian-origin children, 15-year-old Ahmet and his eight-year-old brother Muhammet, on Thursday. On Friday, the same team saved the children's father after he spent over 100 hours under the rubble.





Another team that included rescuers from Spain, also saved a ten-year-old girl and her mother in Adiyaman province after 102 hours.





In Hatay province, teams from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality rescued eight-year-old Tanem Okur after 101 hours, along with her father Cem.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.



