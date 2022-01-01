News
Monument in Canakkale symbol of historic Turkish-Hungarian ties: Defense chief
Türkiye, Hungary inaugurate Hungarian Gallipoli Monument in northwestern Canakkale province
AA  Tuesday 16:21, 25 October 2022
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (L) and his Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky attend the opening ceremony of Gallipoli Memorial of Hungary to commemorate the Hungarian soldiers those who lost their lives in the war while fighting alongside Turkish soldiers in Canakkale, Türkiye on October 25, 2022.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (L) and his Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky attend the opening ceremony of Gallipoli Memorial of Hungary to commemorate the Hungarian soldiers those who lost their lives in the war while fighting alongside Turkish soldiers in Canakkale, Türkiye on October 25, 2022.

Ankara and Budapest on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Hungarian Gallipoli Monument in Türkiye's northwestern Canakkale province to mark historic ties.

"This monument, which symbolizes our close relationship and close historical ties makes an additional contribution to our spiritual heritage," Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the opening ceremony.

The March 18, 1915 Battle of Canakkale, which took place in the province's Gelibolu (Gallipoli) district, marked a turning point in favor of Turks against the Allied forces during World War I.

Commemorating the Turkish and Hungarian soldiers who fought heroically and shoulder to shoulder during the war, Akar said the monument is "important and meaningful" in terms of recalling history.

Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said the monument reminds "us of the similarities and long associations of our peoples. We are connected to each other by indissoluble bonds, even beyond Canakkale."

Türkiye and Hungary enjoy friendly relations based on historical and cultural ties, NATO alliance, and close cooperation within international organizations.

The defense chiefs of both countries on Monday stressed the importance of establishing a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, and signed a military framework agreement in Ankara.

#Monument
#Canakkale
#Türkiye
#Hungary
#Hulusi Akar
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Monument in Canakkale symbol of historic Turkish-Hungarian ties: Defense chief

yeniSafak

Return of Ukraine's flag to Crimea will end Russia's potential for ‘aggression’: Zelensykyy

yeniSafak

Cyclone kills 22 in Bangladesh, leaving thousands stranded

yeniSafak

Saudi Arabia denies bin Salman mocking US president

yeniSafak

Major defense event SAHA Expo starts in Istanbul

yeniSafak

Food security to be discussed at MUSIAD EXPO