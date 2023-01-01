In a letter to world leaders attending the Davos Economic Forum, more than 200 millionaires call for higher taxes on ultra-rich individuals "for our common good."

The letter, published on Wednesday on the website costofextremewealth.com, is signed by millionaires from 13 different countries.





According to the authors, the letter is an appeal to world leaders to introduce a tax on the super-rich.





"You, our representatives in the world, must tax us ultra-rich, and you must start now," the millionaires wrote in their letter.





“It is an investment in our common good and a better future that we all deserve, and as millionaires we want to make that investment,” they said.





According to Oxfam, a non-governmental organization, the world's richest have increased their wealth by 50% in the last decade.





Among the signatories of the letter are the US actor Mark Ruffalo and the American producer Abigail Disney, the great-niece of Walt Disney.



