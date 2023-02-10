|
News

Mother, son pulled alive from rubble as rescuers race against time in Türkiye

Survivors still being pulled from debris more than 100 hours after deadly quakes struck parts of country's south

12:53 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

As rescue efforts continue in quake-hit areas of southern and southeastern Türkiye, a mother and her son were pulled to safety after being trapped under the rubble.

Sebahat Varli, 32, and her 10-year-old son Serhat were pulled out alive from a collapsed building in the Diyarbakir province by rescuers after spending 101 hours under the debris.


They were then taken to a nearby hospital.


Over 18,300 people were killed and 74,000 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.


#Syria
#Lebanon
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
Mother, son pulled alive from rubble as rescuers race against time in Türkiye
Putin thanks Russian diplomats for thwarting West's plans to isolate Russia
French rescue team in search of survivors in quake-hit Türkiye
Bosnian rescuers save eight people in quake-hit Türkiye
Death toll from devastating earthquakes climbs to 3,384 in Syria
Thousands of Palestinians pray for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.