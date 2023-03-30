MÜSİAD upholds Ottoman Zimem ledger tradition to support needy during Ramadan

This Ramadan, the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) is continuing to uphold the ancient tradition of the Zimem (credit) Ledger, which dates back to the Ottoman Empire. MÜSİAD President, Mahmut Asmalı, stated that the Zimem Ledger application offers a helping hand to those in need.





As MÜSİAD continues its efforts to heal the wounds of the earthquake-affected regions, particularly in Kahramanmaraş, the organization is also preserving the ancient traditions of Anatolia through programs like Karz-ı Hasen and Zimem Ledger.

Through the Karz-ı Hasen program, MÜSİAD offers its members interest-free or grant capital support to help those affected by the earthquake. With the Zimem Ledger, the organization provides assistance to those in need.





Speaking about the Zimem Ledger tradition, Asmalı stated that the application helps support those in need and small businesses. "Our charitable members buy the veresiye (credit) books of our needy and distressed brothers and sisters only from sellers, exhibiting a good and acceptable example of charity," he said in a statement.





Asmalı emphasized that the application continues throughout the year, with a focus on the month of Ramadan, and called on philanthropic businesspeople to contribute to this beautiful practice and bring joy to those in need.





What is the Zimem Ledger?

The Zimem Ledger, also known today as the credit ledger, refers to when a purchased item is recorded by the seller and the buyer is subsequently credited with the amount owed. In the Ottoman Empire, wealthy individuals would buy the zimem ledger by paying off all the debts recorded within it.



