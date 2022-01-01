MÜSİAD’s East Coast Strategy to strengthen Türkiye’s logistic location: chairman

File photo
The U.S. Business Travel program, organized by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) to strengthen Türkiye-U.S. commercial relations and create new business opportunities, continued with visits to Washington DC after stops in New Jersey and New York.
During the visits with the participation of MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmalı, IBF President Erol Yarar and MUSIAD Board Members, the MUSIAD delegation met with Select USA management, which is affiliated with the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Among the issues discussed during the meeting with Select USA management within the scope of the program were MUSIAD EXPO 2022, which will be held at TÜYAP Istanbul Fair and Congress Center on November 2-5, 2023, the Investment Summit to be held at Maryland Gaylor National Resort and Congress Center on May 1-4, and areas for bilateral cooperation.
Later, the MUSIAD delegation met with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Türkiye Business Council management and exchanged views on trade relations and regional trade opportunities between the two countries.
MUSIAD Chairman Mahmut Asmalı and the accompanying delegation also met with the World Bank management and evaluated MUSIAD's work and global economic developments.
"We believe that the trade target between Türkiye and the US will be reached in a short time"
Assessing the U.S. program, President Asmalı pointed out that trade between Türkiye and the U.S. has recently reached its highest volume in history.
Stating that the positive outlook felt during the contacts held within the scope of the U.S. business trip organized by MUSIAD will be reflected shortly.
"We believe that the common goal of both countries to reach a trade volume of 100 billion dollars will be realized soon," pointed Asmalı, adding that "in 2021, Türkiye's exports to the U.S. increased by 44.5 percent and reached a record level of $14.7 billion. In the same period, Türkiye's imports from the U.S. increased to $13.2 billion, and the bilateral trade volume reached the highest level in history. It has been seen that it has increased to $9 billion. The said commercial interaction between the two countries continues to expand in 2022. In the January-August period of the year, Türkiye's exports to the U.S. increased by 24.9 percent and became $11.4 billion, while Türkiye's exports to the U.S. increased by 24.9 percent in the same period. Türkiye's imports from the U.S. increased by 28.0 percent and reached $10.3 billion. We are talking about a very serious commercial exchange. At the same time, although 8 months of the year have passed, the fact that the bilateral trade volume exceeds 21.7 billion dollars confirms the positive picture. We believe that with the further strengthening of commercial cooperation, the common goal of both countries to reach a trade volume of 100 billion dollars will be realized soon."
"The East Coast Strategy and the organization of the G20 countries will strengthen Türkiye's logistical position"
President Asmalı emphasized the logistical and strategic importance of Türkiye and shared details on MUSIAD's East Coast Strategy. He also assessed the G20 targets and stated that they would reach this target with the entities to be established in Mexico and Argentina.
"With its strategic location, our country is taking firm steps towards becoming a regional and global production center. The mega projects and reshaped transportation networks introduced in the last 20 years offer additional logistics advantages to Türkiye. As MUSIAD, we have an East Coast Strategy specific to the Americas region. In this context, our country is closer to the eastern coast of America than many countries in terms of logistics. If we use this advantage well, we can increase our influence in the U.S. and the regional market. The goal of completing our organization in the G20 countries, which we set when we took over in September 2021, is of great importance in this regard. In the near future. We will activate our organization in Mexico, and we will complete this goal with our work in Argentina. During our visits, we strive to explain Türkiye in the best way possible to business people who want to invest in our country. With the foreign mission in our country with diplomacy We will continue to transfer our cities and investment areas, and we will strengthen our efforts both internally and externally," concluded Asmalı.
MUSIAD Chairman Mahmut Asmalı and MUSIAD Board Members also visited Murat Mercan, Türkiye's Ambassador to Washington, within the scope of their Washington contacts, and contributed to the work of MUSIAD and the commercial life in the region.
