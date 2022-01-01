MÜSİAD’s East Coast Strategy to strengthen Türkiye’s logistic location: president

"With its strategic location, our country is taking firm steps towards becoming a regional and global production center. The mega projects and reshaped transportation networks introduced in the last 20 years offer additional logistics advantages to Türkiye. As MUSIAD, we have an East Coast Strategy specific to the Americas region. In this context, our country is closer to the eastern coast of America than many countries in terms of logistics. If we use this advantage well, we can increase our influence in the U.S. and the regional market. The goal of completing our organization in the G20 countries, which we set when we took over in September 2021, is of great importance in this regard. In the near future. We will activate our organization in Mexico, and we will complete this goal with our work in Argentina. During our visits, we strive to explain Türkiye in the best way possible to business people who want to invest in our country. With the foreign mission in our country with diplomacy We will continue to transfer our cities and investment areas, and we will strengthen our efforts both internally and externally," concluded Asmalı.