MUSIAD’s latest projects to bring dynamism to international trade

“Within the framework of MUSIAD EXPO, we are implementing two innovations that will bring dynamism to international trade. With MUSIAD Invest, we will guide the investor with the right information and we will strive to introduce our country in the best way possible. Türkiye is the safe harbor of global and regional trade. We have demonstrated our confidence in Anatolia with the export-oriented investment, production and employment projects we have implemented throughout 2022. We will further strengthen this vision with the synergy at MUSIAD EXPO,” continued Asmalı.