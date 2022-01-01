MUSIAD’s latest projects to bring dynamism to international trade

File photo
Held every two years by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSIAD), MUSIAD EXPO opened its doors for the 19th time at TÜYAP Istanbul Fair and Congress Center. Within the scope of the event, two of MUSIAD’s latest projects were introduced at the Global General Administrative Board, which was held with the participation of MUSIAD's domestic and foreign presidents and representatives.
Speaking at the event, MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmalı stated that the association will guide investors and entrepreneurial business people with MUSIAD Invest and MUSIAD Trade Office by underlining that the association will accelerate its export-oriented investment, production and employment activities.
“Within the framework of MUSIAD EXPO, we are implementing two innovations that will bring dynamism to international trade. With MUSIAD Invest, we will guide the investor with the right information and we will strive to introduce our country in the best way possible. Türkiye is the safe harbor of global and regional trade. We have demonstrated our confidence in Anatolia with the export-oriented investment, production and employment projects we have implemented throughout 2022. We will further strengthen this vision with the synergy at MUSIAD EXPO,” continued Asmalı.
Asmalı went on to add that MUSIAD’s Trade Office will guide our business people as they open up to international markets, noting that Türkiye has widened its influence as a safe harbor for global and regional trade.
“With the Turkish Century is underway, Anatolia will win, Türkiye will win, our nation will win. As a business community, we are ready for our country’s new century,” concluded Asmalı.
Assessing EXPO 2022, MUSIAD Invest President Muhammet Ali Özeken stated that this new office benefits from the all aspects of technology with its innovative vision to provide a comprehensive consultancy service with a strong technological infrastructure. Özeken also stated that MUSIAD Invest drew great attention from international investors.
Referring to the importance of MUSIAD EXPO, MUSIAD Trade Office President Abdullah Bozatlı pointed that the association aims to launch new world brands from all over Anatolia with this project, which was realized as a result of long-term meticulous work. Bozatlı also noted that the MUSIAD Trade Office, which will directly contribute to the exports of Anatolian cities, will provide the most accurate commercial matching as a guide for business people who want to open up to international markets.
MUSIAD’s latest projects to bring dynamism to international trade
Two-day Istanbul Education Summit kicks off
World leaders congratulate Israel's Netanyahu on election victory
Four Palestinians injured by Israel forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies
German government calls on climate protesters to abide by law
Erdogan highlights importance of women for society at int'l summit