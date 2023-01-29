|
News

Muslims in London protest Quran burning

The protesters held signs condemning the Islamophobic extremist act and chanted slogans

01:43 . 29/01/2023 Sunday
A group of Muslims on Saturday gathered outside Sweden’s Embassy in London to protest the provocative burning of a copy of the Quran by a far-right Swedish-Danish figure.

Dozens of people from different communities in Birmingham, Manchester and London also performed prayer and recited verses from the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in the area.

On Friday, Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark.

The Islamophobic act came days after the far-right leader burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, during a police-approved protest.

He also announced he would burn the holy book of the Muslims every Friday until Sweden is included in the NATO alliance.

Global condemnations have poured in with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as "deeply disrespectful," while the US called it "repugnant."

The desecration of the Quran prompted strong protests in the Muslim world, with Türkiye calling Paludan an “Islam-hating charlatan” and strongly condemned the permission given by the authorities for the provocative act which it said, “clearly constitutes a hate crime.”

