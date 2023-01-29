Muted response to Ukraine hospital strike confirms West's direct involvement: Russia

Russia on Sunday said the West’s muted reaction to a Ukrainian missile strike on a hospital in Luhansk confirms its direct involvement in the war.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for Saturday’s strike on a hospital in Novoaidar, an area currently under Russian control, which it said killed at least 14 people and injured 24 others.

“The lack of reaction from the United States and other NATO countries to this yet another monstrous trampling of international humanitarian law by Kyiv once again confirms their direct involvement in the conflict,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The “deliberate shelling of existing civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters,” the ministry said.

“There is a clear double standard,” the statement said.