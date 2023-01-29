|
News

Muted response to Ukraine hospital strike confirms West's direct involvement: Russia

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for Saturday’s strike on a hospital in Novoaidar, an area currently under Russian control

16:38 . 29/01/2023 Pazar
AA
File photo

File photo

Russia on Sunday said the West’s muted reaction to a Ukrainian missile strike on a hospital in Luhansk confirms its direct involvement in the war.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for Saturday’s strike on a hospital in Novoaidar, an area currently under Russian control, which it said killed at least 14 people and injured 24 others.

“The lack of reaction from the United States and other NATO countries to this yet another monstrous trampling of international humanitarian law by Kyiv once again confirms their direct involvement in the conflict,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The “deliberate shelling of existing civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters,” the ministry said.

“There is a clear double standard,” the statement said.

“All these acts of criminal lawlessness … under the auspices of the West will not go unpunished.”

#Novoaidar
#Russia
#Ukraine
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
Muted response to Ukraine hospital strike confirms West's direct involvement: Russia
Danes uneasy about Quran burning in front of mosque
Ukraine needs long-range missiles: Volodymr Zelenskyy
US, NATO using Ukraine as training ground to test weapons: Russian lawmaker
Germany's Scholz vows to continue talks with Putin to end Ukraine war
Explosion hits military facility in central Iran
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.