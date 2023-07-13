NASA’s space telescope captures dark side of Pillars of Creation

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the dark side of the Pillars of Creation, which is located about 6,500 light-years from Earth.

Last week, Webb’s latest image captured the iconic feature in mid-infrared light in the Eagle Nebula, according to CNN.

The three-dimensional structures are as massive as they appear, about five light-years in length.

The gray and velvet-like dust resembles a twisted snarl of ghostly figures leaping out across the cosmos, it added.

The stars are hidden by the dust, but some of them pierce through the darkness in red light.

This was an entirely new perspective as it was first observed by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995 and again in 2014.

The new images will allow researchers to better understand the star formation process that takes millions of years.

